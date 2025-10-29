Friday, October 31, 2025
Former Peace Committee member Azam Khan martyred in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):The former member of Peace Committee, Haji Azam Khan was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Darra Itarafi, a locality of Maidan Tehsil in Lower Dir district, during the small hous on Wednesday.
According to police, the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m.when  Haji Azam Khan was sitting in the courtyard of his house. The attackers opened indiscriminate fire from the rooftop, critically injuring him.
He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene, cordoned off the area, and began collecting evidence.
A case has been registered against unknown assailants, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the killing.
Police officials stated that multiple aspects of the case are being examined. Meanwhile, local residents expressed shock over the incident, saying the area had been peaceful in recent months, but this tragedy has once again instilled fear among the people.
The funeral prayer of the martyred peace committee member was held in his native village, attended by a large number of community elders, political and social leaders, and local residents. Later, he was laid to rest in the village graveyard with solemn respect.
