Former MPA shot dead in attack

RAWALPINDI, Feb 12 (APP):Former Provincial Assembly Member (MPA) Chaudhry Adnan was tragically shot and killed in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station in Rawalpindi. Soon after the tragic incident, the police high-ups rushed to the crime scene. The victim’s body was shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

According to the Police spokesman, City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani, has taken serious notice of the incident. He has directed the SP of Potohar to quickly find and arrest those responsible. Investigation teams have been dispatched to the crime scene to gather evidence and are actively working to apprehend the unknown shooters.

Initial findings suggest that the motive behind the attack might be personal enmity. The perpetrators involved in this heinous act will be apprehended as soon as possible. It is to be mentioned here that Chaudhry Adnan, was contestant as an independent candidate in the elections held on February 8, 2024.