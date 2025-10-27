Former  minister expresses solidarity with Kahsmiris against Indian Illegal occupation

- Advertisement -

DERA MURAD JAMALI, Oct 27 (APP):Former Provincial Minister, Mir Izhar Hussain Khosa on Monday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people against Illegal occupation of India on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day (KBD).

In his message, he pointed out on October, 27 October, 1947 Indian forces occupied the state of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of its people.

The people in Kashmir and Pakistan observed the black day on October, 27 to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and highlight Kashmir issue on all forums to urge the world to resolve the core issue according to United Nation’s resolutions for establishing permanent peace in the region.

He said Pakistan would continue its moral support for Kashmir people against human right violations in the occupied valley and their right to self-determination.