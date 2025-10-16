Former KP Governor praises PSJs for promoting country’s mage globally

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 16 (APP):Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that Pakistani sports journalists (PSJs) are promoting the country’s image worldwide through their outstanding work.

He expressed pride over the successful organization of international seminars and congresses in Peshawar and Islamabad.

He made these remarks while speaking with Hee Don Jung, President of the Asian Sports Journalists Federation (AIPS Asia), during the Asian Football Confederation Awards Ceremony in Riyadh, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

AIPS Asia Secretary General and President of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation, Amjad Aziz Malik, was also present on the occasion.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that Peshawar and KP have produced great athletes who brought pride to Pakistan, and similarly, journalists from the region have played a notable role in promoting sports.

He emphasized that sports journalists have a key responsibility to project the province’s soft image globally to help attract international sports events to Peshawar.

AIPS Asia President Hee Don Jung praised Peshawar as a peaceful city, recalling the warm hospitality he received during his visit.

He assured full support and encouragement for sports journalists from KP and other parts of Pakistan. He also presented a shield to former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on behalf of AIPS Asia.