Former Governor Imran Ismail resigns from PTI

KARACHI, May 27 (APP):Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has announced the resignation from all slots of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and said goodbye to politics here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), Ismail said that he also resigned from the positions of PTI’s Additional Secretary General and member of the core committee.

“I am not sure whether I shall continue politics or not”.

The former Governor and PTI’s stalwart said that he was among those four people, who made Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and was among founding members.

‘We spent 27 to 28 years in political struggle,’ he said adding that they saw ups and downs during the political career.

He said that PTI had dreamt of a developed and prosperous Pakistan but a tragedy emerged on May 09, and attacks were carried out on GHQ, Corps Commander House and an army jet.

While condemning the May 09 incident, Imran Ismail said that it had yet to be ascertained, who attacked the installations and an inquiry into the attacks be initiated to bring the culprits to book.

He said, ‘Our hearts go to our martyrs.’ The former Governor said that he had a deep relation with Pakistan Army.

