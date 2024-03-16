Former caretaker PM Kakar submits nomination papers for senate seat

QUETTA, Mar 16 (APP): Former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday submitted nomination papers for the vacant senate seats from Balochistan.

The Election Commission Balochistan chapter said that submission of nomination papers was underway as Saturday was the last day to submit the papers.

“On behalf of former PM Kakar, Senator Danesh Kumar submitted the nomination papers,” Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s spokesman said.

It may be recalled that eleven seats of Balochistan province are lying vacant in the senate for which, as per ECP, polling is set to take place on April 2.

The members of the Balochistan Assembly will elect 11 Senators — seven for general seats, two for women, and two for technocrats.