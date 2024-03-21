Forest dept to plant 2.5 million trees during tree-plantation drive across region

MULTAN, Mar 21 (APP):As part of the global observance of World Forest Day, a significant plantation initiative has been launched in South Punjab.

The Forest Department of South Punjab has meticulously nurtured 2.58 million saplings in government nurseries to ensure the success of the campaign.

The inauguration of the plantation drive took place at the Circuit House, where Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani planted saplings.

Secretary Agriculture, Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Services Engineer, Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Secretary Forests, Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Secretary Specialized Healthcare, Afzal Nasir Khan, and Secretary School Education, Ubaidullah Khokhar were present.

While talking on this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, emphasized Pakistan’s urgent need to combat the adverse effects of climate change, highlighting afforestation as a crucial solution.

He underscored the coordinated efforts of the Administrative Department of Forest South Punjab, aiming to plant 2.5 million trees throughout the campaign.

Rabbani further revealed that every department of the South Punjab Secretariat was fully committed to ensuring the success of the plantation drive. He emphasized their accountability, mentioning that updates on their activities, supported by visual evidence, will be shared via a mobile application developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani highlighted the participation of government schools in the initiative with a slogan “One teacher, one tree and one student, one tree.”

He urged the public to embrace their national responsibility by actively engaging in the plantation campaign, envisioning a greener Pakistan and a pollution reduction.