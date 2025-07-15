Foreign media reviews progress of Sindh flood housing project in Hyderabad and Tando Jam

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 14 (APP):A delegation of foreign media representatives based in Karachi visited flood-affected areas in Hyderabad and Tando Jam on Monday to assess progress under the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) project.

The delegation visited three villages including Haroon Shaikh, Himatabad and Talib-ul-Mola Colony, where reconstruction efforts were ongoing.

According to a statement, the project officials including Shahid Panhwar from SPHF and Abdul Razzaque Umrani from HANDS, briefed the visitors. They stated that the project targets the construction of 2.1 million houses for flood victims across the Sindh province. In village Haroon Shaikh, nearly 100 houses damaged during the floods have already been rebuilt.

They said that more than 20,000 houses were affected in Hyderabad alone, of which the first installment had been released for the construction work of 14,000 houses, while province-wide about 700,000 houses were at lintel level, 900,000 at plinth level and 550,000 houses had been completed.

According to them, the target is to complete the project by next year. Officials further informed that village reconstruction committees had also been formed to supervise work.

They stated that the project was being implemented in partnership with the Government of Sindh and five other organizations. HANDS is operating in 7 districts, SRSO in 5 districts, NRSP in another 7 districts, Thardeep in 3 districts and SAFCO Support Foundation in 2 districts.