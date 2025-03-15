Football player calls on KP CM

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 14 (APP):Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur here on Friday..

Muhammad Riaz who belongs to district Hangu has represented Pakistan in international football competitions, but he had recently been working at a local shop for his livelihood. After a video went viral on social media, the chief minister took notice and invited him to the CM House for a meeting.

The chief minister presented Muhammad Riaz with a financial assistance cheque of Rs. 1 million and appointed him as a football coach under the Department of Sports.

Provincial Minister for Sports, Fakhar Jahan, was also present on the occasion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that athletes like Muhammad Riaz are valuable assets to the nation and need proper support.

He emphasized that the current provincial government will fully encourage and support such talented youth. Ali Amin Gandapur further mentioned that instead of focusing on only a few specific sports, the provincial government is taking steps to promote all kinds of sports.

Along with mainstream sports, the government is also organizing activities to promote regional and traditional games, providing young people with opportunities to showcase their talents.

He assured that the provincial government will not only encourage talented athletes but also provide them with all possible support.

Muhammad Riaz expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for inviting him and for extending generous support.