Foolproof security to ensure peaceful elections.

LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP):Over 26,000 police, army and rangers personnel were performing duty to ensure peaceful general elections in Lahore.
According to a spokesperson, CCTV cameras have been installed at more than 4,300 police stations in the city, while Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore, Ali Nasir Rizvi were patrolling different areas of the city.
Lady police officers have been deployed at women’s polling stations.
Polling in Lahore’s 14 national and 30 provincial assemblies constituencies started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm.
Heavy police contingents have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any violation of Section-144 during polling.

