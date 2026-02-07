Foolproof security to be maintained at all times in Rawalpindi: CPO Khalid Hamdani

RAWALPINDI, Feb 07 (APP): City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has directed that foolproof security must be maintained at all times in Rawalpindi in view of the current security situation.

A meeting was held at the Police Lines Headquarters on Saturday, chaired by CPO Hamdani, police spokesperson confirmed. The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP CIA, SP Headquarters, SP Security, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, SPs and SDPOs briefed the CPO on security arrangements at Imambargahs, mosques, and other sensitive locations across the city. Emphasizing public safety, CPO Hamdani instructed all units to ensure strict enforcement under the Tenancy Act, urging citizens to register tenants through Police Khidmat Markaz or their nearest police station. He warned against renting properties without police registration.

The CPO further ordered intensified crackdowns and public awareness campaigns against kite flying and aerial firing, citing these activities as public hazards. The Dolphin Squad, Mohafiz Squad, and mobile units from various police stations were directed to conduct proactive patrolling across the city.

Reiterating that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority, CPO Hamdani assured that all available police resources are being utilized to maintain law and order. He stressed that Rawalpindi Police remain fully prepared at all times to provide foolproof security to the public.