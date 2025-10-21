Foolproof security to be ensured for electric buses in Rawalpindi: Commissioner

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 21 (APP): Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed that foolproof security arrangements be made for the electric buses being launched in Rawalpindi in line with the instructions of the Punjab Chief Secretary.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, Commissioner Khattak said that all matters relating to the buses’ locations, security, stations, drivers and licences should be finalised at the ground level before the service becomes operational.

He added that special instructions had been issued to all districts of the division to ensure the provision of quality travel facilities to the public.

The meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners of the division, additional deputy commissioners, secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and officers of the relevant departments.

During the briefing, it was informed that a total of 45 new electric buses had arrived in Rawalpindi, which would operate on routes, including Route No. 1 from Rawalpindi Railway Station to Hamrai Stop, Route No. 2 from Faizabad Chowk to Koral Chowk, Route No. 3 from Saddar Metrobus Station to Munawar Colony, and Route No. 4 from Marrir Metrobus Station to Motorway Chowk.

Commissioner Khattak also directed that two to three-day training and certification programmes be arranged to ensure that the operational staff are fully familiar with the functioning of the electric buses.