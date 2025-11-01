Foolproof security plan finalized for Pakistan–South Africa ODI Series

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 01 (APP): City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that the police had finalized comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) cricket series between Pakistan and South Africa.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that elaborate measures had been taken to ensure safety of the players, officials and spectators throughout the event.

He said that South African team would arrive at Faisalabad International Airport on

November 2 (Sunday) and complete security would be in place from Jhang Road to Serena Hotel during their movement while the entire route would remain closed for all kinds of traffic until the team reached its accommodation.

He said that Serena Road, Thandi Khoi Road and Commissioner Complex Road would remain fully closed during match days.

The citizens to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience, he said and appealed to the general public to cooperate with law enforcement personnel for the success of this mega event.

Elaborating on traffic and parking arrangements, the CPO said that the people from Sheikhupura Road and Sargodha Road areas would be able to park their vehicles at Equestrian Ground of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while the spectators from Jhang Road and surrounding areas could use designated parking at Dhobi Ghat Ground and the people of Samundri and Jaranwala roads would be allowed for parking at Irrigation Department office.