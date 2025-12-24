Foolproof security for 439 churches across Faisalabad region

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 24 (APP): The district police have completed security arrangements for Christmas celebrations here on December 25.

More than 3,400 police personnel including officers will provide security cover to 439 churches and other religious worship places across the region.

The security personnel will be deployed in three lairs at Christmas and their surroundings.

The police spokesperson said here Wednesday that 339 Christmas rituals will be held in Faisalabad district, 9 in Jhang, 89 in Toba Tek Singh and 2 in Chiniot. Elite force and dolphin force will ensure effective patrolling on important roads, especially around the Churches.

He said that security arrangements will be monitored with CCTV cameras around churches, while special pickets will be set up at all entry and exit points of the city to keep an eye on the suspects.

He said that expert snipers will be deployed on the rooftops of the Churches while walk-through gates will be installed at entry points of the Churches and the participants will be checked through metal detectors.

In a statement, RPO Suhail Akhtar Sukhera said that the protection of people’s lives and property is the top priority.

He urged the members of the peace committee to promote interfaith harmony, tolerance and give a message of national unity to people from their platforms.