Food prices dip ahead of Eid : CM

LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the recent downward trend in food prices across the province.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM noted a marked decrease in the prices of key kitchen staples including tomatoes, onions, coriander, mint, lemons, garlic, ginger, green chillies, and potatoes. “Compared to the same period last year, the price of lemons has dropped by Rs. 85, green chillies by Rs. 10, ginger by Rs. 60, while mint and coriander have also become more affordable,” she observed.

Additionally, she highlighted that the price of potatoes has fallen by Rs. 15, onions by Rs. 75, tomatoes by Rs. 5, local garlic by Rs. 75, Chinese garlic by Rs. 55, and ginger by Rs. 25.

This positive trend, she said, is the result of improved supply chain management ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, a substantial increase in the supply of vegetables to Lahore was ensured. The administration reported the arrival of 30 additional trucks of potatoes and onions, 13 trucks of tomatoes, 2 trucks of ginger, 6 trucks of garlic, 7 trucks of green chillies, and 3 trucks of lemons.

The CM was informed that prices of essential pulses, including gram, mash, lentils, black gram, and gram flour, have also decreased by up to Rs. 30 per kilogram.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the relevant authorities to take concrete measures to maintain the reduced prices of nine essential vegetables.

She instructed the Price Control Department, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and district administrations to ensure strict monitoring of prices and market supply.