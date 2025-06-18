Food outlets’ registration be carried out without discrimination: Association

RAWALPINDI, Jun 18 (APP): The Restaurant, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association on Wednesday welcomed the decision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif regarding the registration of restaurants and wedding halls.

During a meeting of the Association’s delegation with Commissioner Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Rawalpindi, its President Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry stressed that the registration process should be carried out without discrimination.

The delegation was led by the Association Patron-in-Chief Chaudhry Naeem.

PRA Commissioner Khalid Yamin Satti on the occasion said that the food points doing a daily business of more than Rs 17,000 should be registered with the Punjab Revenue Authority.

He said the PRA teams were visiting the city markets for the registration of food outlets.

Chairman of the Association Haji Mumtaz Ahmed said that to make the registration process transparent, first data of all food outlets should be collected and then notices should be issued so that the owners could register their businesses themselves.

For the process, a convenience counter should be set up in the PRA office, where the traders could get information about the registration procedure and rules so that they do not face problems with the Federal Board of Revenue or any related institution, he added.

The delegation members also suggested that a special campaign should be started with an awareness seminar to make the registration of food points successful and assured their cooperation in that regard.

The delegation comprised Association’s office-bearers, including Chaudhry Zafar Anwar, Chaudhry Zahid Mahmood, Saleem Raza Butt, Huzaifa Ansar, Sardar Ijaz Wilayat, Tariq Khan, and Naveed Abbasi.