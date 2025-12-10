Food outlets penalized

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Dec 10 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams carried out food safety inspections across the district.

According to a PFA spokesperson, a total of 213 inspections were conducted, during which 64 food outlets were issued improvement notices over hygiene and safety violations. The authority also imposed fines on 17 establishments, amounting to Rs179,500.

The spokesperson said that during the operation, two public complaints were addressed, two samples were collected, and 4.45 kilograms of prohibited, expired and substandard food items were discarded.