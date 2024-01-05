Foggy condition prevails in KP, M1, Swat Express way closed for traffic

PESHAWAR, Jan 05 (APP): Like other parts of the country, the foggy conditions with cold waves continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

Most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar remained covered in fog while the mercury level dropped to 5C in the provincial capital with zero visibility in the morning.

Owing to dense fog the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) temporarily closed M1 Motorway from Peshawar to Rashakai and Burhan Interchange and Swat Express Motorway.

Due to fog/smog in the city, the district administration issued instructions to the citizens urging them to restrict their movement in vehicles and if necessary use fog lights and keep headlights low.

Avoid frequent lane changes and maintain sufficient distance from the front vehicle on the road to avoid accidents.

People are advised to contact helpline number 1915 for traffic-related information,l.