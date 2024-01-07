Fog reigns most district of KP, people facing hardship

PESHAWAR, Jan 07 (APP): The heavy fog reigns over most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, and makes visibility. Due to fog in Peshawar, citizens are advised to use fog lights. The M1 Motorway from Peshawar to Rishkai and Burhan Interchange is closed due to heavy fog, Motorway officials said here Sunday.

The Swat Express Motorway has been temporarily closed due to fog, Motorway officials said. Weather in Peshawar has become colder due to fog, an official of the Meteorological Department said when contacted on the phone.

The minimum temperature of Peshawar city is 4 degrees while the maximum temperature is 11 degrees Celsius, he said, adding, that 80 percent humidity in the city of Peshawar is recorded. The temperature in Kalam is minus 4, the temperature in Dir is minus 3, and the temperature is minus 2 in Chitral.

Looking after the present cold situation and heavy fog, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the holidays of public and private primary schools. Now the primary schools will be closed for another week, a notification issued by the Education Department said here.

The Middle, high, and higher secondary schools will open from Monday with a different time change. The working hours of middle, high, and higher secondary schools will be extended by 1 hour. Attendance in schools that have been opened will be 1 hour late while leave will also be 1 hour late.

In view of the increase in the severity of winter, it has been decided by the Education Department, the notification said. The opening times of the schools are 9.30 am while the closing time is 3.30 p.m.