Fog blankets Sargodha division

SARGODHA, Jan 01 (APP):Sargodha and its adjoining areas were covered in dense fog on Monday which decreased the visibility level by eight to ten meters.

The fog started late Sunday night and continued till Monday morning, decreasing the visibility level and increasing coldness. The local Met Office has forecast more fog for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 7 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The fog has also been forecast for other districts of the Sargodha division.