Friday, August 29, 2025
Fodder distributed in flood-hit Gujrat areas

GUJRAT, Aug 29 (APP):On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain, teams of the Livestock Department are providing fodder to livestock owners in rain- and flood-affected areas of the district.
The district administration said the initiative aims to protect the health of animals and support farmers whose resources were badly affected by recent heavy rains and floods.
Livestock officials said that field teams were ensuring timely supply of fodder in all affected localities.
