Floods damage 22 percent mango orchards in Multan Region; production likely to fall

M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, Oct 19 (APP): The recent floods have severely damaged mango orchards across the Multan region, threatening a major decline in production of internationally acclaimed fruit.

Along with disrupting daily business and agricultural activities, the floods hit mango

cultivation, a hallmark of the region’s identity.

According to official data, mango orchards in District Multan cover a total area

of 112,475 acres, of which 31,505 acres, and about 26 percent have been badly

affected.

Director Mango Research Institute Multan, Dr. Hafiz Asif-ur-Rehman, told APP that

in Khanewal, out of 47,473 acres of orchards, around 6,808 acres (9.2%) were

affected.

Similarly, in Muzaffargarh, over 24,600 acres of orchards, out of 170,128 acres

sustained serious damage.

“Overall, 22.7 percent of mango orchards across Multan, Khanewal, and Muzaffargarh

districts have been destroyed by the floods,” Dr. Hafiz Asif said.

He added that Mango Research Institute was closely monitoring the situation under

the special directions of the Punjab Government and Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar

Sahoo. Data collection to assess losses was in its final phase, after which decisions

regarding financial assistance or supply of new plants would be taken. “Affected

farmers will be compensated proportionately to their losses,” he assured.

Dr. Hafiz Asif further said that Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University and other relevant

institutions were also supporting the initiative. “Our aim is to restore production levels

in Multan, a region globally renowned for its mangoes,” he noted.

However, he cautioned that mango trees, unlike other crops, take 15 to 20 years to

fully mature. “We will soon introduce schemes for orchard rehabilitation and productivity

enhancement,” he said, recalling that Punjab once had 250,000 acres of mango orchards,

which have now expanded to 300,000–350,000 acres due to timely institutional interventions.

Responding to a question, he said flood damage was particularly severe in riverine areas,

making a production drop inevitable. “Once the final data is compiled, measures will be

taken to ensure that mango production, exports, and related targets are not compromised,”

he added.

Director Dr. Hafiz Asif said the Mango Research Institute was also formulating strategies

and training programs for farmers and orchard owners to enhance awareness and capacity,

expressing optimism that these efforts would yield positive results.