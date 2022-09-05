Flood victims complaints to be addressed on priority: Advisor Sang Marjan Mehsud

SEPT, Sep 05 (APP): Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Chief Secretary(Retd) Sang Marjan Mehsud on Monday said that addressing complaints of flood victims was a top priority and directed all the authorities concerned to take prompt measures in this regard.

The head of regional office of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat expressed these views while visiting flood-affected localities including Sulorakh, Rak Shah, Kot Awan, Dhotar and Mubarak Shah at Chashma road.

During the visit, he mingled with flood-affected people and listened to their problems besides taking stock of relief activities over there.

People highlighted several problems including restoration of electricity supply and failure of cellular companies to improve signal coverage besides other issues.

He directed XEN WAPDA to immediately restore power supply. He also directed the federal and provincial departments to ensure availability of all basic necessities such as food and healthcare for the flood affected people.

Later, talking to media, he said that he was undertaking visit to the remote flood-affected areas on the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi to extend relief to the flood-striken people at their doorsteps.

He said all the departments concerned should take immediate measures for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged areas so that displaced people could be resettled in their respective areas amid all basic necessities of life.

In this regard, he said no laxity or negligence would be tolerated on part of any official and timely measures should be taken, he added.

The flood victims appreciated initiative of the Federal Ombudsman, saying it would help a great deal in resolving their problems at earliest.

Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan and Assistant Registrar Shafqat Ali also accompanied him.

