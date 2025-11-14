Flood relief distribution begins in Kot Momin: commissioner

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Nov 14 (APP):Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Friday visited the relief camp established at Sial Morr for flood-affected families of Kot Momin.

According to a spokesperson for the Commissioner’s office here, the officials reviewed in detail the arrangements for the transparent distribution of the relief package announced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During their visit, the Commissioner and DC interacted with the victims and inquired about the facilities being provided.

They were informed that financial assistance has begun for nearly seven thousand flood-affected individuals under the Chief Minister’s relief package.

The camp has been equipped with seating arrangements, shade, refreshments, and all necessary facilities, including a dedicated health desk. Foolproof security measures have also been implemented. Staff of the Bank of Punjab is present from morning till evening to provide cash payments as well as ATM cards to ensure easy withdrawal of additional funds.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin, Faisal Cheema, briefed the officials on the ongoing arrangements. He stated that 500 to 700 affected individuals receive confirmation messages daily and visit the camp the following day to collect their financial assistance. Revenue teams are also visiting villages to guide residents regarding the payment process.

Under the relief package announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, compensation is being provided for partially damaged or fully collapsed houses—whether temporary or permanent—as well as for other related losses.