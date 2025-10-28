Flood disaster prevention, climate change awareness campaign launched

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 28 (APP):The first-ever Flood Disaster Prevention and Climate Change Awareness Campaign was launched in Basti Gujjar, Suraj Miani, Multan, as part of the KOICA Project titled “Establishment of Flood Disaster Prevention Master Plan & Construction of Stormwater Storage System in Multan City for Climate Change Adaptation.” The initiative is aimed at building local capacity and raising awareness about urban flooding and the growing impacts of climate change.

Running from October 2025 to June 2026, this campaign will target multiple flood-prone areas across Multan, enhancing community knowledge and preparedness for extreme weather events. The series of activities is organized by the Project Management Consultant (PMC) team and implemented by the Roshni Welfare Organization (RWO). The campaign features educational sessions, video screenings, interactive discussions, and the distribution of informative pamphlets to help residents understand the causes of flooding and adopt effective safety measures.

The inaugural session of the campaign was attended by key representatives from partner organizations, including Mr. Go Harim, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Pakistan, Atta-ul-Haq Khokhar, Additional Director General of the Multan Development Authority (MDA), and Abdul Moeed, Assistant Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

In his remarks, Mr. Go Harim reaffirmed KOICA’s commitment to supporting climate-resilient communities in Pakistan through both infrastructure development and educational outreach. Mr. Atta-ul-Haq Khokhar stressed the importance of integrating flood prevention measures into Multan’s urban planning framework, while Mr. Abdul Moeed highlighted WASA’s ongoing efforts to improve drainage systems and stormwater management capacity to reduce urban flood risks.

This campaign aims to empower local communities to take an active role in safeguarding their neighborhoods, enhancing their preparedness for extreme weather, and contributing to the broader goal of climate change adaptation in Punjab.