Flag hoisting ceremony marks Independence Day at Police Lines Headquarters

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Aug 14 (APP): A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Police Lines Headquarters to mark 79th Independence Day.

SP Security Raja Nasir, DSP Headquarters, and other senior officers attended the ceremony.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Rawalpindi Police presented a salute to the national flag, as the atmosphere resonated with patriotic spirit.

Addressing on occasion, SP Security Raja Nasir highlighted that independence is a great blessing from Allah Almighty, achieved through immense sacrifices.

Independence Day is a day of renewal of the pledge that we all have to work together to make the country developed, prosperous and a cradle of peace, he added.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the security, stability, and progress of the country.