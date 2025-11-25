FJWU wins six national awards at Creative Leadership Conference

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 25 (APP):Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) displayed remarkable performance during the Creative Leadership Conference (CLC) 2025, held at the National Skills University, Islamabad, and received six awards for outstanding performance by the university representatives.

Organized by Volunteer Force Pakistan, the conference brought together emerging youth leaders, educators, and social innovators from across the country to promote creative leadership and community-driven initiatives.

Demonstrating its strong commitment to leadership development and social responsibility, FJWU’s Social Welfare Society and Character Building Society actively participated in the event. Their contributions highlighted the university’s ongoing efforts to empower women through community engagement, academic excellence, and innovation.

A standout moment for FJWU was the recognition of four women leaders under the prestigious 100 Women Leader Awards. Two esteemed faculty members, Dr. Adeela Rehman and Dr. Nazi, were honored for their outstanding contributions to youth empowerment, academic leadership, and social entrepreneurship. Their dedication to guiding and inspiring the next generation of leaders was celebrated among other nationally recognized trailblazers.

FJWU students also excelled at the conference. Syeda Alisha Farwa (BHS) and Maham Shahid (Islamic Studies) received accolades for their impactful roles in social advocacy, creativity, and digital engagement. Furthermore, Malaika Shahid (BCA) and Saman Ramzan (Computer Sciences) were awarded under the 100 Student Leaders Awards, bringing the total national awards secured by FJWU at the conference to six.

The event provided students with valuable opportunities for learning, networking and presenting their ideas on creative leadership and civic responsibility.

The awards not only highlight the exceptional achievements of FJWU’s faculty and students but also reaffirm the university’s unwavering commitment to cultivating confident, competent, and socially responsible women leaders who contribute meaningfully to society.