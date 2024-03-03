FJWU Chakri campus to start new era of educational opportunities for local community

RAWALPINDI, Mar 03 (APP): Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Chakri campus would start a new era of educational opportunities for the local community and it has offered access to higher education and empowering individuals to pursue their academic aspirations, said Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique.

She informed that the Chakri Campus of the university had commenced classes for six departments including Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Physics, Electronic Engineering, Law and Commerce.

Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique also appreciated the dedicated efforts of the faculty and staff involved in achieving the successful establishment and commencement of the classes at the new campus.

Highlighting the importance of this milestone, Dr.Uzaira Rafique also emphasized the pivotal role of the Chakri Campus in shaping the future of women’s education.

According to a FJWU spokesperson, FJWU had achieved a historic milestone with the inauguration of its first women’s public sector campus in the Chakri area.

The campus, which had commenced classes for six departments, marks a significant leap forward in women’s education and opens doors to a brighter future for the local community.

The Chakri Campus had commenced academic activities in six departments, she added.

FJWU is committed to provide quality education and contribute to the intellectual and socio-economic development of the region, she said.