Thursday, January 22, 2026
HomeDomesticFive persons killed in firing incident
Domestic

Five persons killed in firing incident

Man killed in firing incident
8
- Advertisement -
HASSAN ABDAL, Jan 22 (APP):A man on Thursday murdered four persons by opening indiscriminate firing over domestic dispute in Village Pindi Mahri and later committed suicide.
The police sources said a man namely Nasir Mehfoz 36 years old killed his Father in law Nisar, 60 years his wife 55 years old ,  Kainat 2 years and Falak 6 years old boy on the spot.
They said  Nasir Mehfooz killed himself later by opening fire.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan