Five persons killed in firing incident

- Advertisement -

HASSAN ABDAL, Jan 22 (APP):A man on Thursday murdered four persons by opening indiscriminate firing over domestic dispute in Village Pindi Mahri and later committed suicide.

The police sources said a man namely Nasir Mehfoz 36 years old killed his Father in law Nisar, 60 years his wife 55 years old , Kainat 2 years and Falak 6 years old boy on the spot.

They said Nasir Mehfooz killed himself later by opening fire.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The police registered a case and started investigation.