Saturday, December 13, 2025
HomeDomesticFive-member theft gang arrested
Domestic

Five-member theft gang arrested

0
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Dec 13 (APP): Factory Area Police arrested a five-member gang wanted in 15 cases of theft, cattle theft and motorcycle theft during an intelligence-based operation here on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, the accused  were identified as Bilal, Arsalan, Shehzad, Khalil and Asif.
Police recovered eight motorcycles, gold jewellery, cattle and cash from their possession, with a total value of the recovered items estimated at Rs 2.468 million.
According to a police spokesperson, further investigation was underway and more disclosures are expected.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan