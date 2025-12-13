Five-member theft gang arrested

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Dec 13 (APP): Factory Area Police arrested a five-member gang wanted in 15 cases of theft, cattle theft and motorcycle theft during an intelligence-based operation here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, the accused were identified as Bilal, Arsalan, Shehzad, Khalil and Asif.

Police recovered eight motorcycles, gold jewellery, cattle and cash from their possession, with a total value of the recovered items estimated at Rs 2.468 million.

According to a police spokesperson, further investigation was underway and more disclosures are expected.