Sunday, November 16, 2025
HomeDomesticFive killed, seven injured in powerful explosion at fireworks factory in Latifabad
Domestic

Five killed, seven injured in powerful explosion at fireworks factory in Latifabad

10
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Five people were killed and seven others injured in a powerful explosion at a fireworks factory in Laghari Goth, within the limits of Latifabad Police Station B Section on Saturday.
Fire resulted in a massive explosion and the entire building collapsed.
Rescue 1122 ambulances and fire vehicles reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire and conducting search operations.
According to a Hospital sources identification of injured has been ascertained as Murtaza S/o Sadique (55),Nazar s/0 Muhammad Arshad (35). Anas S/o Muhammad Aslam (35). Khashif S/o Rasheed (30), Sheeraz S/O Sanaullah (35), Naeem S/o Muhammad Yousuf (55) , Nusrat w/o Arshad (55) which were admitted in Bhitai Hospital and Civil Hospital where medical assistance was being provided while identification of deceased ascertained as Rasheed (55). Waseem S/O Aslam (23) while identification of three other deceased has not yet determined.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan