Five killed, seven injured in powerful explosion at fireworks factory in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Five people were killed and seven others injured in a powerful explosion at a fireworks factory in Laghari Goth, within the limits of Latifabad Police Station B Section on Saturday.

Fire resulted in a massive explosion and the entire building collapsed.

Rescue 1122 ambulances and fire vehicles reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire and conducting search operations.

According to a Hospital sources identification of injured has been ascertained as Murtaza S/o Sadique (55),Nazar s/0 Muhammad Arshad (35). Anas S/o Muhammad Aslam (35). Khashif S/o Rasheed (30), Sheeraz S/O Sanaullah (35), Naeem S/o Muhammad Yousuf (55) , Nusrat w/o Arshad (55) which were admitted in Bhitai Hospital and Civil Hospital where medical assistance was being provided while identification of deceased ascertained as Rasheed (55). Waseem S/O Aslam (23) while identification of three other deceased has not yet determined.