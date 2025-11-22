Five killed as house roof collapses in Nowshera

Saturday, November 22, 2025
PESHAWAR, Nov 22 (APP):A tragic incident took place in the Dag Jadeed area of Tehsil Pabbi where the roof of a house collapsed leaving eight family members trapped under the debris.
Initial reports confirmed that five people lost their lives while three others sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 medical and disaster teams reached the site immediately and launched a rapid operation. After continuous efforts all individuals buried under the rubble were recovered.
The injured and the deceased were given first aid at the scene and later shifted to Pabbi Hospital.
Director Operations Rescue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Mir Alam Khan and District Emergency Officer Nowshera Malik Ashfaq Hussain also arrived at the site.
They supervised the rescue operation guided the teams and reviewed the overall situation.
