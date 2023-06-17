Five killed, 10 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):Five persons were killed and ten were seriously injued in Kallar Kahar bus accident on Saturday.

National Highways and Motorway Police reached the spot and launched rescue operation as a Lahore- bound bus had met the accident apparently due to failure of brakes.

A spokesperson of NHMP said that injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

He said due to the accident, two lanes of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for land traffic.

DIG Motorway Police Muhammad Yusuf Malik and Sector Commander supervised the rescue operations at the spot. Later the DIG Yusuf Malik visited Trauma centre Chakwal to inquire about the health of the injured.