Five injured in a road accident

- Advertisement -

KHANEWAL, Dec 22 (APP):Five persons injured in a road accident near Fajar Restaurant on the Mian Channu Bypass,here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,a bus collided with a tractor-trolley,leaving five persons injured.

Rescue teams reached the spot promptly after receiving a call at the Command and Control Room.

Two injured were provided first aid at the scene,while three were shifted to Civil Hospital, Mian Channu.

The injured were identified as Nazir Ahmed (48),Muhammad Shafqat(48),Muhammad Owais (42),Ismail (38) and Muhammad Arif (45).

Further investigation was underway.