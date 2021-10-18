Five including police personnel injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, Oct 18 (APP):At least five people including police personnel were injured in a blast near Balochistan University’s Gate at Sariab Road area here on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near the gate of Balochistan University which left five people including police personnel injured.



Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.



The injured were rushed to civil hospital’s trauma center where the injured were referred to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for further treatment after completion of first aid.



Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Javed Akhtar said five injured including Amir Khan, Mehmood Khan, Nadeem, Babar Maqbool and Khalil Ahmed were brought to civil hospital.



He said on the instructions of Balochistan Government, emergency was declared in the hospital for ensuring treatment of the injured of blast.Further investigation was underway.