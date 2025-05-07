34.4 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Five held with drugs, weapons

GUJRAT, May 07 (APP):The police arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesperson, the police arrested Muhammad Irfan of Haidari Chowk, and recovered 110 grams of heroin. In a separate raid, 10 liters of liquor were seized from Irfan.
In another operation,Civil Lines Police recovered a  pistol from Usma and a pistol from
Aqib Mehmood.
Meanwhile, the Division Police Station apprehended Muhammad Imran of Aduwal, and
recovered 1,260 grams of cannabis. Another suspect, Usman, was arrested with a
pistol and 120 grams of crystal meth (ice).
