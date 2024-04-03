Five held with contraband

arrest

SARGODHA, Apr 03 (APP): District police arrested five criminals with contraband from various parts of the district,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided at various localities and netted Nadeem, Suleman, Irfan, Farhan and Aslam and recovered 1 kg Hashish,five pistols,1.5kg opium and valuables worth million of rupees from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services