Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

BUREWALA, Feb 14 (APP):Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday inspected various eateries and food processing facilities in Vehari and Burewala and imposed Rs 650,000 fine on five of them over violations that compromised quality of food.

The teams, led by Director (Operations) South Aabgeeney Khan, inspected Ghee industry, spices unit, sweets, bakers and restaurants and destroyed 120 kilogram fungus-tainted garlic, 10 kilogram other poor quality food ingredients.

A well known bakery at Jinah road faced Rs 250,000 fine after officials found production area poorly cleaned and use of expired sauces.

A spice unit in Aziz town, Burewala, faced Rs 150,000 fine on keeping fungus-tainted garlic. A sum of Rs 100,000 was imposed as fine on a Ghee factory at Multan road in Burewala after officials found expired chemicals in its laboratory and dead insects in packing area. A spice grinding unit was burdened with Rs 150,000 fine on charge of adulteration, mixing poor quality colours and flavors.

Another Rs 150,000 fine was imposed on a restaurant at Chak 519-eb after they were found to be using poor quality oil, cooked food and abundance of insects. Officials also recovered 5000 counterfeit cartons of spices and printed reels.

DG PHA Asim Javed said that PHA would continue operations against violators to ensure that people get good quality food.