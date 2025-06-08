Five firefighters injured in major factory blaze in Landhi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 08 (APP): A massive fire broke out early Sunday at a factory in Landhi Export Processing Zone, injuring at least five firefighters.

According to rescue officials, the flames spread swiftly due to flammable materials, eventually engulfing three adjacent factories.

The firefighters were injured when part of the burning structure collapsed. One of them is in critical condition and all were taken to the hospital promptly, officials confirmed.

The factory housed clothes, chemicals, and other materials.

Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, the affected buildings have been declared unsafe. Emergency services, including 14 fire trucks, two snorkels, and a water bowser, were deployed. Rescue efforts were hampered by thick smoke and water shortages.