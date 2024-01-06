Five fertilizers shops sealed, owners held for overcharging

DG KHAN, Jan 06 (APP):The local administration sealed five fertilizer shops and also arrested their owners for overcharging in Dera Ghazi Khan district.

According to the agriculture department and police sources, Assistant Director of Agriculture Kaleem Koraiya visited different areas to ensure the sale of fertilizers at the recommended prices. He, however, found five dealers involved in overcharging. He sealed shops and also got cases registered against the dealers. The dealers were also arrested. Nobody will be allowed to earn undue amounts from farmers. The sale of fertilizers at exorbitant prices could harm the government’s efforts to produce maximum wheat and other crops.