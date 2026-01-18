Five dead in Gul Plaza Mall fire incident

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 18 (APP):At least five individuals lost their lives and several injured when a fire erupted at the Gul Plaza shopping mall on M.A. Jinnah Road late Saturday night, officials reported.

The blaze, which lasted for several hours, caused part of the building to collapse on Sunday morning due to the intense heat, according to rescue officials.

The Chief Fire Officer stated that approximately 60 percent of the fire has been brought under control, but firefighters remain unable to enter the building because of the extreme internal temperatures. This intense heat is hindering rescue and search operations. The plaza is sealed from all sides and lacks a proper ventilation system, further complicating firefighting efforts.

The firefighting operation was briefly paused in the early hours of Sunday before resuming 15 minutes later. Fire brigade officials are concerned that there may still be individuals trapped inside the mall.