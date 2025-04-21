Five days long Anti polio drive kicks off

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Apr 21 (APP):A five days long anti polio drive has been kicked off in the district.

The health department spokesman told media on Monday that under the drive 16,39,283 children of five years age would be administered across the division during the ongoing drive.

He said that 7,592 teams including 6,969 mobile teams,424 fixed and 199 transit teams in 318 union councils of the division from the different departments would participate in the drive whereas,8,746 polio workers will administered the children.

During the anti-polio drive 7,928 workers from health department,440 workers from education department,249 workers from population department,34 from civil defense and 95 workers from other government departments were participating in the anti polio drive in the region including Bhakkar,Khushaab,Mianwali and Sargodha. Commissioner Sargodha,Jahanzaib Khan Awan urged the parents to cooperate Anti polio drops teams and administer their children to make Pakistan polio free.