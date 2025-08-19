Five-day polio eradication campaign to begin in Abbottabad from September 1

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 19 (APP):A five-day anti-polio campaign will be launched across Abbottabad district from September 1 to 5. This was announced during a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for the upcoming campaign, including training of vaccination teams, security measures, and monitoring mechanisms. The DC stressed the need to ensure vaccination of every child under the age of five, improve team performance through effective training, and enhance reporting standards via the mobile application.

He also directed that public awareness campaigns be intensified before the launch of the drive, using mosque sermons, as well as print, electronic and social media, to highlight the importance of polio vaccination.

The DC further instructed all departments and revenue magistrates to supervise teams in their respective areas and ensure the success of the campaign.

The meeting was attended by officials from the district administration, health department, police, WHO, education department and other concerned agencies.