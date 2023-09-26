Five-day long anti polio drive to start on Oct 2 across Khairpur

SUKKUR, Sep 26 (APP):A five-day anti-polio campaign in all eight talukas of the Khairpur district will start from October 2, instructions for deployment of polio staff have been issued and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad, parents have been advised to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

In this connection, the DC has convened a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming five-day long anti-polio drive in the district on September 28th, (Thursday) under his chair at the DC office Khairpur.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all eight talukas of the district, Taluka Health Officers (THOs), District Health Officer (DHO), representatives from UNICEF, WHO including officials of the Police will attend.