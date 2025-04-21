31.6 C
Domestic

Five-day anti-polio drive started in district

DIR LOWER, Apr 21 (APP):The district administration in collaboration with health department here on Monday started anti-polio campaign to protect the children from permanent disability.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Arif  Khan visited various remote areas to review the arrangements for the drive.
Staff  Officer, Muhammad Niaz accompanied the deputy commissioner.
The DC also inspected the security arrangements for polio teams, and urged the parents to cooperate fully with polio worker to immunize anti-polio vaccine to their children up to 5 years old.
