Five cattle markets made operational across district

MULTAN, Jun 07 (APP):Five cattle markets, including a model cattle market, have been made operational across the district for Eid-ul-Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu made a surprise visit to the temporary cattle market in Shujabad here on Friday.

DC inspected the district departments’ counters in the cattle market and took briefing.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad, Fayaz Ali Jatala, gave briefing on the cattle market arrangements.

Waseem Hamid Sindhu stated that the cattle markets have been established in Moza Samorana, Fatima Jinnah town, Old Shujabad road, Jalalpur Pirwala & Shujabad.

Illegal cattle markets would not be allowed to be established anywhere in urban areas.

He added that arrangements for security, parking and vaccination have been made for the convenience of citizens and brokers.

Strict action will be taken on the complaint of extortion in buying and selling of cattle, he warned.