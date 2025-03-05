Five booked for kidnapping, assaulting teenage girl

- Advertisement -

BOUREWAL, Mar 05 (APP):Fateh Shah police registered a case against five individuals accused of kidnapping and physically assaulting a teenage girl from urban village 48/KB.

According to the FIR filed by the victim’s brother, Muhammad Rafi, the main suspect, Shahid Khichi who belonged to the same village allegedly lured the girl out of her home by falsely claiming that her mother and brother had been in a road accident. Once she stepped out, Shahid, along with his accomplice Muhammad Zahid and three unidentified suspects, abducted her.

The accused took the girl to various locations, including Lahore and Okara, where they subjected her to physical assault. The victim eventually managed to escape by outsmarting her captors and returned home safely.

Following her return,police launched investigation.