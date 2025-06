FAISALABAD, Jun 17 (APP):The police arrested five drug traffickers and recovered one kilogramme heroin and 5-kg hashish on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, Sameer was held with 1.5kg hashish, Imran with 1.25kg hashish, Javed with 1.5kg hashish while drug peddler Tariq Mahmood was nabbed with 1.25kg hashish.

Satiana police arrested Ikram and recovered 1.25-kg heroin from his possession.