Five arrested for torturing man

SARGODHA, Nov 10 (APP):Satlite Town Police on Monday arrested five individuals involved in brutal assault of a man on Canal Road, near Sargodha Enclave.
According to police reports, the victim, Ehtshaam Ashraf  was returning home after closing
his shop when he was attacked by the suspects. Saqib, Abrar, Shahzaib, and two others
stopped his motorcycle and began beating him with iron rods.
Police officials revealed that the altercation was the result of ongoing domestic tensions
between the victim and the accused.
The police managed to apprehend all five suspects.
