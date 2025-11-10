Five arrested for torturing man

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Nov 10 (APP):Satlite Town Police on Monday arrested five individuals involved in brutal assault of a man on Canal Road, near Sargodha Enclave.

According to police reports, the victim, Ehtshaam Ashraf was returning home after closing

his shop when he was attacked by the suspects. Saqib, Abrar, Shahzaib, and two others

stopped his motorcycle and began beating him with iron rods.

Police officials revealed that the altercation was the result of ongoing domestic tensions

between the victim and the accused.

The police managed to apprehend all five suspects.