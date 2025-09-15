First phase of Agri-Graduates Internship Programme concludes

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Sep 15 (APP):A farewell ceremony in Rawalpindi on Monday marked the successful conclusion of the first phase of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Agri-Graduates Internship Programme.

The event honoured the interns who completed the one-year initiative, which has been hailed as a significant step toward modernizing Punjab’s agricultural sector.

During the ceremony, Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, Director of Agriculture Extension Rawalpindi, distributed certificates to the graduating interns.

He praised the programme as an “excellent initiative,” emphasizing its role in providing young agricultural graduates with practical experience and crucial financial support through a Rs 60,000 monthly stipend.

The programme, a flagship project of CM Maryam Nawaz, aimed to equip graduates with hands-on skills, enabling them to contribute to the innovation and development of the agriculture sector.

The interns themselves expressed their gratitude, calling the internship a valuable source of practical knowledge that deepened their understanding of the field.